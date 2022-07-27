Trio of NC State hoops assistants have hit ground running

NC State new assistant coaches Joel Justus, Kareem Richardson and Levi Watkins, have all bonded over two key aspects.

The trio all have their separate reasons, but they wanted to live in the Raleigh area, and they all had to hit the ground running when hired by coach Kevin Keatts. Justus came from Arizona State, Richardson from Clemson and Watkins had been at Mississippi.

The common bond is simple for all involved — help NC State bounce back from a 11-21 overall season, and 4-16 mark in the ACC. The Wolfpack have made sure they have an older roster.

“I’ve been here long enough to know you don’t make expectations,” Watkins said. “You just kind of grind every day to get better. I like our group. There is no telling in college basketball.”

Watkins bore the brunt of trying to navigate the transfer market due to being the first of the three assistant coaches hired April 1.

Watkins quickly had former Ole Miss players Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner officially visit, with the latter picking the Wolfpack and solidifying the all-important point guard position.

The trio of Keatts, Watkins and former assistant coach James Johnson, added La Salle transfer Jack Clark at forward, and eventually former Utah transfer Dusan Mahorcic. Winthrop center transfer D.J. Burns was the fourth addition this past spring.

Watkins had numerous reasons to accept the challenge of trying to turn around the Wolfpack program. He played for NC State from 2001-05, and then immediately joined the staff, where he coached under both Sidney Lowe and Mark Gottfried.

Watkins injured his knee at NC State, which in turn led him down the coaching path. A former top 60 recruit, who knows if he would have become a coach following playing professional somewhere in the world.

“I think everything that has happened, pushed me in the direction of coaching,” Watkins said. “I had opportunities to go overseas and play. It was like, ‘Do I play or do I get into coaching?’

“I graduated on May 8, and then I started two days later on May 10. It was a tough decision because everybody had gone on and played.”

Watkins’ wife is also from the area and she and their two boys all were born at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

“My phone was just blowing up non-stop and I had to just put it down,” Watkins said. “It was a unique situation for me because I played and then went right on to the staff. I spent 12 years of my life here with the Wolfpack. There are so many people I have come across during my time.”

Watkins understood the challenges better than anyone before taking the job. He has been an assistant coach at Buffalo, Arizona State and Ole Miss, and never inherited a good situation.

“Buffalo lost 20 games the year before I got there, and then had a great year,” Watkins said. “Arizona State had struggled, and then we had a really good non-conference [that first year], but struggled in conference. Ole Miss was finished last and we were picked last.

“I never really talk about the team before. I never did that. The guys that were in the locker room before, they were all ears because they wanted to be better. The new guys wanted to be a part of the change. I lived it as a player as well and we had a top recruiting class. They were 13-16 the year before and the fans were on coach Herb Sendek’s butt.”