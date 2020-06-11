NC State Football Press Release Thursday, June 11:

NEW HAVEN, CT -- NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The Hillsborough native, who a year ago was still a walk-on, set the Wolfpack single-season record with a 47.6 yard punting average in 2019. That average led the ACC and ranked third in the FBS.

Gill, who earned a scholarship prior to last season, was a third-team All-ACC choice and boasted three of the top 15 single-game averages in school history last season.

Recently, Gill has been in the news for his performance off the field, as he spearheaded a drive that raised more than $8,000 to support restaurants and feed families in his hometown during the COVID-19 crisis.