Trent Pennix, Drake Thomas have long history together

Pennix and Thomas are long-time friends, and also faced each other in high school on Sept. 9, 2017. Pennix starred with former NC State nose tackle and current Detroit Lions player Alim McNeill at Raleigh Sanderson High. Thomas played in 2017 with NC State teammate Ricky Person , former Wolfpack teammate Joseph Boletepeli and current Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg .

NC State redshirt sophomore H-back Trent Pennix understands what it is like to get hit by teammate Drake Thomas , the Wolfpack new middle linebacker.

“I’ve known Drake all my life,” Pennix said. “Honestly, he has helped me become more tougher.”

Heritage pulled away for a 28-7 victory, but both Pennix and Thomas shined in the contest. Pennix showcased his versatility and had 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, plus five receptions for 23 yards. Thomas tallied 15 tackles at middle linebacker, and if that numbers sounds familiar, he was named the ACC linebacker of the week for having 15 stops and a fumble recovery in the win over Louisville.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Pennix has caught eight passes for 85 yards and a score, plus has carried the ball twice for 48 yards.

Pennix played his key role by deftly running his route and catching a 29-yard touchdown vs. the Cardinals in a “perfectly executed play.”

“We’ve been working on that play for weeks now,” Pennix said. “[Offensive coordinator] Coach [Tim] Beck has finally pulled out the card. The whole design of the play is to sell the fake and the receivers take out the defenders. The seam will be open. We just have to be patient.”

Thomas has an impressive 69 tackles, four sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight quarterback hurries while emerging as a team captain. Both players have come a long way since playing each other in high school.

“Literally, every play on the field, you know what you are going to expect from Drake Thomas,” Pennix said.

Pennix and the Wolfpack are 6-2 and 3-1 in the ACC with a road trip at Florida State at 4 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. Pennix understands what is at stake.

“We just know this team this year is very special,” Pennix said. “We can all call each other our brothers.

“Coach [Dave] Doeren talks about how we have the pen and our chance to write our story. We just want to write our story until the very end.”