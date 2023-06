Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook senior tackle Trent Mitchell had been to NC State one time before for Junior Day, but he still had a lot to learn about the program.

Mitchell attended Junior Day on Jan. 21, 2023, and he was on the Wolfpack recruiting radar, but it picked up in earnest when offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered him April 18.

Taking an official visit, getting one-on-one attention from NC State players and coaches, and knowing you have a scholarship offer, meant a completely different environment than what Marshall had last time at NC State.