It was a grand debut for Hidlay at Reynolds, after he redshirted this past season. And it’s a start that nobody — including his brother, Hayden, who was an NCAA finalist as a redshirt freshman, or even Nick Gwiazdowski , the two-time NCAA champion who has won bronze medals at the last two World Championships on the senior level (which would be the Olympics if it fell at the right time during the four-year cycle) — has ever experienced before under Popolizio.

“He put the time and work in, and he’s training alongside some of the best guys in the country, which has put him in position to do this. Doing it right in Raleigh is icing on the cake.”

“It was a great day for him,” Popolizio said. “Overall, I think it shows the body of work he put in this past year, and he capped it off by making his first World Team. My hat’s off to him and everybody on our staff for getting him ready for this.

Thanks to a win at the U.S. Open in late April, Hidlay earned a bye to the best-of-three championship series, where he waited on the winner of Friday's challenge tournament wrestled at Reynolds Coliseum. Hidlay recorded 12-7 and 11-4 wins over Virginia's Victor Marcelli Saturday afternoon to claim the title.

This weekend, freshman Trent Hidlay was able to become the first in school history to win the Junior Freestyle World Team Trials and earn the U.S. starting spot at the upcoming Junior World Championships in August.

Since NC State wrestling head coach Pat Popolizio has taken his team from 63rd at the NCAA Championships in 2013, his first year at the helm, to fourth in 2018, the program record books have been basically obliterated. There aren’t many firsts left for the Wolfpack to accomplish.

“Very high,” was where Hidlay noted the accomplishment ranked in his already-decorated wrestling career.

“I think that’s what part of the coaches’ plan for me was — they sold me on that I’m going to come here and be great, and I really believe that deep down,” he continued. “… The dream has always been to win big tournaments. I’ve always been in those tournaments but have never really quite put it together. To come here and do it for the first time in my home gym is so special for me.”

Despite the historic triumph, a sizable chunk of the post-championship press conference revolved around him recognizing his brother for his support. Hayden did not taste the type of success this weekend on the senior level that baby brother did in his 20-and-under age group — yet he was still there matside every step of the way.

“He’s probably the reason that I won this thing,” Trent said. “A lot of people know that we’re close, but the relationship that we have has really propelled me to jump up a lot. He didn’t have the type of tournament he wanted to have, but five minutes later he was there, getting me ready to go.

“I’m just lucky to have him as a best friend and brother, and he’s probably the best leader I’ve ever been around. I just love him and he was there for me after a tough day.”

Even if the first time the two brothers competed together at Reynolds was not an all-around success, it still resulted in history — and that’s something both plan to continue making happen in the future.

“I still remember I was in eighth grade and I wanted to quit the sport of wrestling, I didn’t want to be a part of it, and I got a text from my brother that said, ‘Find a way. We’re going to be the best damn brothers ever to do it,’” Trent recalled. “I took that to heart, and it’s something I’ve thought about for the rest of my life.

“Being a part of this team with him, it’s so special to me. I’m just really grateful to have him, and I think next year is going to be our year. … I really believe that, I know the coaches believe that, and I know Hayden believes that.”

Though younger brother may have topped big bro on the junior freestyle circuit, matching Hayden’s accomplishments as a redshirt freshman on the college level will be tough to do — Hayden did not lose until the NCAA championship bout — but Trent’s ready to try.

Older brother went undefeated until falling in the finals of the NCAA championship meet.

“Just wrestling and being able to hear the crowd behind me is really motivating,” he said. “When the time was ticking down at the end, I was so excited. I love Raleigh, I hope people got to see how special it is down here. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to make this happen, and I’m just thankful for them. I love to compete here, and I can’t wait for next year.

“It was really special to do it here and sleep in my own bed.”

Thanks to his win in Raleigh, he'll be thousands of miles from his bed at his next tournament — the Junior World Championships are in Estonia Aug. 12-18 — but he will still be able to continue making history.