Transfer No. 1: Offensive lineman Chandler Zavala
The first of at least three transfer additions is Fairmont State All-American Chandler Zavala.
Here is a full bio on Zavala.
Measurable
• Listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Was an honorable mention Division II All-American in 2018, the first at Fairmont State since 1994
• Two-time all-conference and all-region selection.
• Helped Fairmont State have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 for the first time in 11 years.
• In 2019, offense averaged 231.8 yards rushing and allowed only 19 sacks.
• Native fo Woodbridge, Va.
Recruitment
• Announced his intentions to transfer after Fairmont State canceled fall season.
• Picked up offers from Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
• Committed to NC State on Dec. 2.
Scouting Report
• Pretty good athlete for someone his size.
• Was being touted as a dark horse Division II NFL Draft prospect entering 2020.
• Projects to play on the interior offensive line for the Wolfpack, where he started at Fairmont State.
2021 Projection
Zavala at a minimum is insurance if fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpedecides not to return after the NCAA froze eligibility. Zavala would probably be a favorite to plug into his starting his left guard spot. If Sculthorpe does return, then Zavala could team with Sculthorpe to give NC State an older and stout guard combination.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook