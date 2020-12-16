The first of at least three transfer additions is Fairmont State All-American Chandler Zavala. Here is a full bio on Zavala.

Zavala was a star at left guard for Fairmont.

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Was an honorable mention Division II All-American in 2018, the first at Fairmont State since 1994 • Two-time all-conference and all-region selection. • Helped Fairmont State have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 for the first time in 11 years. • In 2019, offense averaged 231.8 yards rushing and allowed only 19 sacks. • Native fo Woodbridge, Va.

Recruitment

• Announced his intentions to transfer after Fairmont State canceled fall season. • Picked up offers from Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, Toledo and Western Kentucky. • Committed to NC State on Dec. 2.

Scouting Report

• Pretty good athlete for someone his size. • Was being touted as a dark horse Division II NFL Draft prospect entering 2020. • Projects to play on the interior offensive line for the Wolfpack, where he started at Fairmont State.

2021 Projection