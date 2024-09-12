PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.

Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.

NC State football's 2024 TV ratings
Date Opponent TV network Weekly ranking Total views

Aug. 29

Vs. Western Carolina

ACC Network

N/A

Not Nielsen rated

Sept. 7

Vs. Tennessee (In Charlotte, N.C.)

ABC

4th

2,960,000
Notable ACC TV ratings for week 2
Game TV Network Weekly ranking Total viewers

California at Auburn

ESPN2

12th

1,120,000

BYU at Southern Methodist

ESPN2

16th

917,000

Duke at Northwestern

FS1

21st

514,000

Marshall at Virginia Tech

CW

22nd

407,000

Virginia at Wake Forest

ESPN2

23rd

358,000

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

ESPN2

24th

304,000
Notable ACC TV ratings for week 0/1
Game TV Network Weekly ranking Total viewers

Clemson vs. Georgia

ABC

Third

7,580,000

Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida

ABC

Fourth

6,350,000

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (In Ireland)

ESPN

Fifth

4,990,000

Boston College at Florida State

ESPN

Seventh

4,440,000

North Carolina at Minnesota

FOX

13th

1,830,000

Texas Christian at Stanford

ESPN

16th

1,490,000

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

ESPN

17th

1,450,000

Kent State at Pittsburgh

ESPNU

40th

82,000

