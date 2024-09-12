Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.
Here is a look at where NC State stands, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.
|Date
|Opponent
|TV network
|Weekly ranking
|Total views
|
Aug. 29
|
Vs. Western Carolina
|
ACC Network
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|
Sept. 7
|
Vs. Tennessee (In Charlotte, N.C.)
|
ABC
|
4th
|
2,960,000
|Game
|TV Network
|Weekly ranking
|Total viewers
|
California at Auburn
|
ESPN2
|
12th
|
1,120,000
|
BYU at Southern Methodist
|
ESPN2
|
16th
|
917,000
|
Duke at Northwestern
|
FS1
|
21st
|
514,000
|
Marshall at Virginia Tech
|
CW
|
22nd
|
407,000
|
Virginia at Wake Forest
|
ESPN2
|
23rd
|
358,000
|
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|
ESPN2
|
24th
|
304,000
|Game
|TV Network
|Weekly ranking
|Total viewers
|
Clemson vs. Georgia
|
ABC
|
Third
|
7,580,000
|
Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida
|
ABC
|
Fourth
|
6,350,000
|
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (In Ireland)
|
ESPN
|
Fifth
|
4,990,000
|
Boston College at Florida State
|
ESPN
|
Seventh
|
4,440,000
|
North Carolina at Minnesota
|
FOX
|
13th
|
1,830,000
|
Texas Christian at Stanford
|
ESPN
|
16th
|
1,490,000
|
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
|
ESPN
|
17th
|
1,450,000
|
Kent State at Pittsburgh
|
ESPNU
|
40th
|
82,000
