Tracking 2023 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week.
Here is a look at where NC State stands going into a bowl game, and then how some of the ACC games have been doing.
|Date
|Opponent
|TV network
|Weekly ranking
|Total views
|
Aug. 31
|
At Connecticut
|
CBS College Sports
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|
Sept. 9
|
Vs. Notre Dame
|
ABC
|
6th
|
2,930,000
|
Sept. 16
|
Vs. VMI
|
CW Network
|
27th
|
205,000
|
Sept. 22
|
At Virginia
|
ESPN
|
12th
|
1,592,000
|
Sept. 29
|
Vs. Louisville
|
ESPN
|
11th
|
1,890,000
|
Oct. 7
|
Vs. Marshall
|
CW Network
|
18th
|
386,000
|
Oct. 14
|
At Duke
|
ACC Network
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|
Oct. 28
|
Vs. Clemson
|
CW Network
|
18th
|
642,000
|
Nov. 4
|
Vs. Miami (Fla.)
|
ACC Network
|
N/A
|
Not NIelsen rated
|
Nov. 11
|
At Wake Forest
|
CW Network
|
23rd
|
289,000
|
Nov. 18
|
At Virginia Tech
|
ACC Network
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|
Nov. 25
|
Vs. North Carolina
|
ACC Network
|
N/A
|
Not Nielsen rated
|Game
|TV Network
|Weekly ranking
|Total viewers
|
Georgia at Georgia Tech
|
ABC
|
4th
|
5,330,00
|
Florida State at Florida
|
ESPN
|
5th
|
5,070,000
|
Kentucky at Louisville
|
ABC
|
18th
|
1,430,000
|
Miami at Boston College
|
ABC
|
19th
|
1,430,000
|
Wake Forest at Syracuse
|
The CW
|
30th
|
248,000
