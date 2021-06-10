 Top receiver target Wesley Grimes checks out NC State Wolfpack football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 14:10:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Top receiver target Wesley Grimes checks out NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Three-star receiver Wesley Grimes from Raleigh Millbrook would prefer to have a decision within the next month, and to that end he is out taking visits to the prominent players in his recruitment.

That includes NC State, where Grimes camped and toured on Saturday before returning for a midweek visit. Grimes has had chances to talk with new Wolfpack receivers coach Joker Phillips previously, but getting the opportunity to finally interact face-to-face was a different experience.

NC State Wolfpack football recruiting receiver Wesley Grimes
Grimes shined at NC State's camp on June 5. (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)

“Have him work with me, have him give me things to work on, was great,” Grimes noted.

Overall, Grimes’ camp experience could not have gone much better.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}