Top receiver target Wesley Grimes checks out NC State
Three-star receiver Wesley Grimes from Raleigh Millbrook would prefer to have a decision within the next month, and to that end he is out taking visits to the prominent players in his recruitment.
That includes NC State, where Grimes camped and toured on Saturday before returning for a midweek visit. Grimes has had chances to talk with new Wolfpack receivers coach Joker Phillips previously, but getting the opportunity to finally interact face-to-face was a different experience.
“Have him work with me, have him give me things to work on, was great,” Grimes noted.
Overall, Grimes’ camp experience could not have gone much better.
