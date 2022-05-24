Top performances over years at Josh Level Classic

The Josh Level Classic is a great opportunity for the state of North Carolina to come together and showcase the terrific talent in the state. The latest edition had the gym buzzing Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley and the debate started on who have had some of the best performances over the years. Fayetteville natives Freddie Dilione and Treymane Parker both joined the list of great performances. NC State offered Dilione in late March. Several players have made the NBA, including a few on this list, including former NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who put on a show while playing against Harry Giles. Below is a look back at the top performances since the Josh Level Classic started in 2014.

Getting Edrice Adebayo, Harry Giles and Dennis Smith Jr. at the same event and healthy at the same time proved difficult in the class of 2016. The trio came together and played in the Dave Telep Carolina Challenge, and then again at the Josh Level Classic on June 6, 2015. Adebayo returned the next year May 21, 2016, but Smith and Giles both had knee injuries. Adebayo had 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 193-185 loss. He went to Kentucky for a year and was the No. 14 overall pick to the Miami Heat in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Dilione of Raleigh Word of God won MVP honors Saturday after scoring 26 points, making two three-pointers, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in a 124-119 loss.

Ellis of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Quality Education Academy went bonkers in the second half with 36 of his 40 points at the 2019 Josh Level Classic. The Durham, N.C., native went to Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, and is now about to start his second year at Louisville.

Giles had 42 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 157-153 overtime loss. He also hit a three-pointer. Giles went on to play a year at Duke and was a first-round NBA Draft pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2017. He went No. 20 overall.

The high-flying Johnson had 30 points, two three-pointers, five rebounds and a steal in a 193-185 win May 21, 2016. He signed with Tennessee, and then finished up at Wake Forest and Mercer.

Parker put on a show Saturday night with 28 points, six three-pointers, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 124-119 win. The Fayetteville, N.C., native attended Huntersville (N.C.) Vertical Academy this past year.

Smith had 38 points, hit four three-pointers, and added 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a 157-153 overtime loss. He went to NC State for a year and half and became the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks.

Smith had 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 157-153 overtime win. He tried his hand at a Canadian professional league at one point, and also played at Moberly (Mo.) Junior College. He is a cousin of Treymane Parker and Kwe Parker.

White became the second player to score 40-plus points May 19, 2018. He had 41 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 128-121 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. He went to North Carolina for a year and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Chicago Bulls.