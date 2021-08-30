Since our last update that we released a list of the top five players to watch for NC State basketball recruiting in the 2022 class, there have been some few changes.

Alphonzo Billups was removed after his commitment to VCU, and we created an honorable mention category in which four-star guard Jett Howard now finds himself.

That opened the door for two new players to appear in the top five.

With that noted, here is the updated list of the top five prospects, ranked in order, to watch from the Wolfpack's recruiting board.