Since our last update that we released a list of the top five players to watch for NC State basketball recruiting in the 2022 class, there have been quite a few changes.

Three players have been removed from the list either by picking other schools (Jayden Epps headed to Illinois and MJ Rice to Kansas) or eliminating the Wolfpack (Tyler Nickel).

Three new players thus are on the list.

With that noted, here is the updated list of the top five prospects, ranked in order, to watch from the Wolfpack's recruiting board.