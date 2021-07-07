Since our last update that we released a list of the top five players to watch for NC State basketball recruiting in the 2022 class, there have been quite a few changes.

For starters is the return to the board of four-star guard Jayden Epps from Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork High. Epps made a verbal commitment to Providence but then backed out.

With that noted, here is the updated list of the top five prospects, ranked in order, to watch from the Wolfpack's recruiting board.