In February, we released a list of the top five players to watch for NC State basketball recruiting in the 2022 class. Since then, quite a bit has changed.

For starters, the top player on the list was four-star guard Jayden Epps from Suffolk (Va.) Kings Fork High, and Epps made a verbal commitment to Providence where he might enroll this summer, moving up a year in classification.

Another prospect, post player Brandon White from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian, decided to move back to the 2023 class, and thus he drops off the list.

With that noted, here is the updated list of the top five prospects, ranked in order, to watch from the Wolfpack's recruiting board.