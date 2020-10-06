NC State Wolfpack football won its first road game against a ranked opponent since 2017 with a 30-29 victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh in Heinz Field Saturday. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary and senior wide receiver were named ACC Players of the Week for their respective decision. Leary completed 28 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns in his first start of the season. Emezie came down with seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left on the clock. Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel Here are the Top Five plays from the Wolfpack win:

5. Joshua Harris and the Pack's goal-line stand from the NC State 1-yard line

Four plays prior, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed a 27-yard pass to an open DJ Turner who would've walked in for a touchdown had he not stumbled on the one-yard line. The Wolfpack stuffed the Panthers on the next three plays to force a fourth-and-goal situation on the NC State 1-yard line in which Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi elected to go for it. The Pack's goal-line package had one more stop in it as Panthers running back Vincent Davis was met by redshirt freshman Joshua Harris before he was able to get to the line of scrimmage for a 2-yard loss. It was Harris' first tackle of the season and it was much-needed to keep the Wolfpack up 17-13 early in the third quarter.

4. Devin Leary's 35-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie to put the Pack up 17-7 early in the second quarter

It was the longest play of the game for the Wolfpack offense in terms of yards gained and it put the Pack up two possessions early in the second quarter. Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie battled Pittsburgh redshirt sophomore defensive back Marquis Williams on his way to his first touchdown of the contest. Williams wanted an offensive pass interference but his case was bleak considering he initiated contact. Leary delivered a beautiful back-shoulder pass that was waiting for Emezie right by the sideline at the 1-yard line for the 35-yard score.

3. Devin Leary's 25-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline on third-and-16 to take back the lead midway through the fourth quarter

On third-and-16 trailing by 6 points, it may have been two-down territory for the Wolfpack midway through the fourth quarter. An extra play wasn't needed, as Leary found a wide-open Cary Angeline up the seam for a 25-yard touchdown that put the Pack up 24-23. Angeline ran right past sophomore linebacker Brandon George who took his eyes off of the 6-foot-7 tight end for just a split second before Leary was able to connect with him before redshirt freshman defensive back Brandon Hill could get to him. It was Leary's second touchdown of the day and the first second-half touchdown Pittsburgh surrendered this season.

2. Devin Leary and Thayer Thomas move the chains on fourth-and-9 on the last offensive drive to keep the Pack alive

This play has been overlooked in the aftermath of what happened two snaps later but without the fourth-and-long conversion, the Wolfpack would be 1-2 right now. Credit the offensive line for protecting Leary against the four-man rush just long enough to find redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas slip off to the left sideline just beyond the chains. Thomas absorbed the hit from Pitt senior defensive back Jason Pinnock to make the catch and picked up a couple more yards before getting out of bounds. It set up the obvious No. 1 play from Saturday.

1. Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie on the 13-yard game-winning touchdown