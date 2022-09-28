Senior wing Laci Steele took a pair of visits to NC State — one unofficial and one official — and she knew the Wolfpack was where she wanted to be.

The Edmond (Okla.) North standout, who ESPN’s Hoop Gurlz ranks No. 56 overall in the country, had unofficially visited NC State on June 20 and was offered July 14. Steele returned to NC State for an official visit Sept. 9-11, which helped confirmed her decision. She picked NC State over USC, Texas A&M, Northwestern and Georgia Tech on Wednesday.