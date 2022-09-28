Senior wing Laci Steele took a pair of visits to NC State — one unofficial and one official — and she knew the Wolfpack was where she wanted to be.
The Edmond (Okla.) North standout, who ESPN’s Hoop Gurlz ranks No. 56 overall in the country, had unofficially visited NC State on June 20 and was offered July 14. Steele returned to NC State for an official visit Sept. 9-11, which helped confirmed her decision. She picked NC State over USC, Texas A&M, Northwestern and Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Steele helped Edmond North High win the 6A state title and she averaged 21.9 points per game.
The 5-foot-11 Steele got to watch NC State crush Charleston Southern 55-3 on Sept. 10 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Junior forward Jakia Brown-Turner was her host for the weekend.
Steele joins the highly-rated recruiting class of point guard Zoe Brooks of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney High and center Mallory Collier of Bartlett (Tenn.) High, who are both ranked in the HoopGurlz's top 45.