CHAPEL HILL — Rakease Passmore moved from Palatka, Fla., to Asheville, N.C., for middle school, so he didn’t grow up with the Tobacco Road rivalries as much.

Even so, he was a little jazzed about playing against North Carolina’s JV team at the Dean E. Smith Center. Maybe he’ll return to play the Tar Heels varsity squad one day, with his large assortment of ACC offers, including NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Passmore and Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy topped UNC JV 36-29 on Monday. The biggest adjustment to a college arena for Passmore? The size of the court.