CHARLOTTE — The transformation of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans has been impressive.

The Rivals.com No. 19-ranked class of 2024 standout will be in Raleigh at 4 p.m. today at Word of God for a showcase game. The path from JV squad as a 135-pound freshman to five-star prospect has been gradual.

The stunning outburst of 62 points in a 105-92 double overtime NCHSAA 4A playoffs win against rival Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers on Feb. 28 was not gradual. The two squads played each other four times this season, with Evans also scoring 45 points in a 77-74 overtime win Jan. 6. Even last June, he had 44 points in an event with North Meck. That was the first salvo that Evans had truly arrived as an elite scorer for all 32 minutes (or more) of a contest.