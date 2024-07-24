Advertisement
Published Jul 24, 2024
Class of 2024 wing Bryce Heard excited to pick NC State
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Class of 2024 wing Bryce Heard didn’t feel the need to see several schools and string out the recruiting process.

Heard picked NC State over USC, Xavier and Mississippi State on Wednesday at his high school Flossmoor (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor.

Heard had officially visited NC State on June 23-25 and felt good about what he saw. He’d long been a recruiting target of NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Kareem Richardson. Heard joins Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter senior shooting guard R.J. Greer as Wolfpack commits, and Richardson was the point man on both prospects.

