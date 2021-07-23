Tommy Burleson and the tragedy-filled 1972 Olympics

To this day, talking about his experiences at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, West Germany, is an emotional catharsis for former NC State basketball All-America center Tommy Burleson. It has nothing to do with the silver medals he and his Team USA teammates refused to accept. It has everything to do with what Burleson saw, heard and felt while standing against the back wall of the Olympic Village of the terrorist-interrupted Games, with a German soldier holding a gun at the base of his neck. Burleson and two Italian basketball players were trying to go through the back entrance of the Olympic Village, just a few hours after two Israeli athletes were killed and nine others were taken hostage by Black September terrorists in the dormitory-style apartments. The entire village was on lock-down and the line at the front gate was about 300 people long. Burleson and the other basketball players thought they had found an alternate way in. Gun-wielding West German military police had other ideas. They forced the two Italians to lay prone on the ground and had Burleson face the wall that divided the village from the outside world. Even now, when Burleson closes his eyes, he can remember the individual blemishes in the wall, red lights flashing and a green helicopter waiting.

Burleson, shown here in the World University Games, had a front-row view to several noteworthy events in the 1972 Olympics. (NC State)

What he remembers even more, though, are the sounds that followed: The shuffling feet of the Israeli athletes who were being shepherded at gunpoint through the back gate. The muffled sobbing of those who had just witnessed two of their teammates murdered. The terse orders given by the terrorists, all of which echoed off the wall he was facing, while they marched to a helicopter that would take them all to a nearby military base. “I was scared for my life,” said Burleson, who had just completed his sophomore season at NC State and earned a spot as a collegian on the Olympics team when UCLA’s Bill Walton refused to participate in head coach Henry Iba’s tryouts. “All I could do was pray.” Forty-five minutes later, all of the Israeli athletes, five of the terrorists and a West German policeman were all killed by gunfire in a botched rescue attempt, the deadliest day in Olympics history. Burleson has told this story only a few times, once in a book about NC State basketball, and again at the 40th anniversary of the Pack’s 1974 National Championship with his teammates in Lexington, Kentucky. Every time he does, he breaks into gut-wrenching sobs. “They were going to die,” he recalled. “They knew they were going to die. I still hear them crying as they walked toward the helicopter.”