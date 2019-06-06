Tight end Ezemdi Udoh excited about NC State offer
Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh was excited to finally earn an NC State offer Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder unofficially visited NCSU a couple of weeks ago, so the offer wasn’t out of the blue. He’s been building a good recruiting relationship with NC State tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.
