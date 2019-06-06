News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 09:37:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Tight end Ezemdi Udoh excited about NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Vonhtpj9zaagbw5z3dru
Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh was offered by NC State on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh was excited to finally earn an NC State offer Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder unofficially visited NCSU a couple of weeks ago, so the offer wasn’t out of the blue. He’s been building a good recruiting relationship with NC State tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}