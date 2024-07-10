Cary (N.C.) High senior tight end Gus Ritchey was surprised that NC State wanted to pick him up for his official visit.

NC State wants to roll out the red carpet even for long-time committed recruits like Ritchey, who flipped from North Carolina to NC State on Aug. 12, 2023. Ritchey has unofficially visited the Wolfpack numerous times over the last three years, but he definitely enjoyed the perks of official visit June 21-23.