NC State completed its spring football game on Saturday, April 10 in Carter-Finley Stadium. The Red team, composed of mostly first-string players, defeated the White team, mostly reserves and freshmen, 37-17. The Wolfpack will host South Florida for its 2021 season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Raleigh. Spring games can be notoriously misleading, but there is some value and information that can be gleaned from the scrimmage. Prior to the game, we wrote three things to watch on defense in NC State's 2021 spring game. Now, here are three things to watch on defense, revisited:

What Combinations Are Used On The Defensive Line?

Savion Jackson has impressed thus far in spring practices. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Prior to the game Head coach Dave Doeren has raved about the improvement of sophomore Savion Jackson, praising how the former touted prospect has turned it loose this spring. Jackson is one of several defensive linemen looking to leave a lasting mark in the spring before heading into the offseason strength and conditioning program. Last year, Jackson had 20 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, while starting four games and playing in all 12. “He's kind of let that fear of failure go, and he's making a lot more plays,” Doeren noted. “He's a lot more disruptive, and he's been fun to watch this spring." Another is redshirt freshman C.J. Clark, who is looking to replace All-American Alim McNeill at nose tackle. Clark started a pair of games in 2020 and finished with 24 tackles and three quarterback hurries. Doeren noted that Clark has the potential to be a more disruptive nose than McNeill. Clark’s classmate, Joshua Harris, is hoping that his improved conditioning will allow him to potentially grab more snaps beyond his role as a goal-line specialist last fall, and freshman Davin Vann is looking to translate his athleticism onto the field after getting his feet wet last season. The spring game though will not paint a complete picture of the defensive line. Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins, who had nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a rookie, is out this spring with an injury, and incoming Florida State transfer Cory Durden will not arrive until after he graduates from Florida State, though Pro Football Focus expects the latter to be one of the nation's top transfers. Postgame Observations The Wolfpack's starting defensive line for the Red team was not surprising and featured two of the names we prompted readers to watch for prior to the game. The Red team went with Clark at the nose tackle position along with Jackson and fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph at the ends as its unofficial first-string defensive line. Joseph led all defenders with two sacks and tied for a team-high with three tackles for loss. Jackson finished with three tackles, including two for loss, and Clark recorded a tackle of his own. It's also important to note that Dawkins, who appeared in all 12 games and started six for the Pack in 2020, was unavailable in the spring game due to injury. Vann was the first defensive line reserve to make an appearance for the Red team after the starting trio. The 6-2, 296-pounder saw reps at end and tackle. He finished with two tackles. Redshirt junior defensive end Ibrahim Kante started the game for the White team but saw reps with both teams, claiming a total of three tackles. Freshman defensive lineman Travali Price stood out among the early enrollees, totaling three tackles, all of which for a loss, and one sack.

How Do The Young Linebackers Look?

Touted signee Jordan Poole will play in his first spring game after enrolling early. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Prior to the game This spring represented a golden opportunity for linebackers. Returning leading tackler and All-ACC pick Payton Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, and sophomore Drake Thomas, who started all 10 games he played last year, are in rehab from offseason surgeries and will not participate. Plus, NC State lost redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr., a prominent backup that had 18 tackles (including three for loss and two sacks) and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. He transferred in the offseason to Illinois. Team captain and starter Isaiah Moore, a redshirt junior, is back after making 94 tackles, including 11 for loss and three sacks, in 2020. Also expected to participate in the spring game is redshirt junior Vi Jones, the former USC transfer who started four games in 2020 and had 35 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, while also shining on special teams with three blocked kicks. But beyond Moore and Jones, the spring game represents a chance for players like sophomore Jaylon Scott, freshmen Devon Betty and Jayland Parker, and early enrollees Caden Fordham and Jordan Poole to get valuable reps. Postgame Observations NC State went with Moore, Scott and Jones as its starting linebacker unit for the Red team. Moore totaled three tackles and led all linebackers with two tackles for loss. Scott added three tackles, including one for loss, and Jones finished with one tackle. Betty and redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams both took snaps for the Red and White teams. Williams tied for a game-high of six tackles, including one for loss. Betty also had a solid outing. claiming four tackles including one for loss. Parker had three tackles and tied a game-high of two pass breakups for the White team. The Wolfpack displayed its depth in the linebacker room with a strong outing from the position group without notable starters Wilson and Thomas, and it further proved the point with incredibly encouraging performances from early enrollees Fordham and Poole. Fordham tied for a game-high with six tackles and also intercepted freshman quarterback Aaron McLaughlin in the fourth quarter, which he returned for a 13-yard touchdown. Poole finished with three solo tackles and arguably made the defensive play of the game when he tracked down sophomore running back Jordan Houston to prevent a 17-yard rush from turning into a touchdown. Poole seemingly came out of nowhere and delivered a diving tackle, punching the ball out of Houston's grip to force a fumble that was later recovered by redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary.

How Do The Transfers Impact The Secondary?

Marshall defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr. could play corner or safety for NC State. (Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)