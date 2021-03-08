TheWolfpacker - Three-star Jerome Beya just focused on improving

“I have like 20 offers right now, lots of schools every day. They all text me and all call me to keep up with my development. My last five offers were Ole Miss , St John’s , NC State , West Virginia and Pittsburgh .”

Jerome Beya first arrived in America as a freshman, two years ago, and since then he has grown his game into one of the most menacing rim and paint protectors in the 2022 class.

NC State: “I like the coach that I talk to there. He calls all the time just to check on me, you know, and it’s not really only basketball wise, he calls me as a person. I got a good relationship there.”

Ole Miss: “I started learning about them after they offered me. I like what they have shown me about the campus down there. I like how the coaches interact with their team and the players.”

West Virginia: “I know all about the West Virginia program. I have been here since my freshman year, they don’t really need to tell me anything I don’t already know about them. It’s like home.”

Pittsburgh: “Pittsburgh is almost like my hometown; I go to Pittsburgh a lot. It feels like, you know, very comfortable there, I am there so much already.”

St John’s: “I have watched a few of their games actually. I really like their style, they play team ball and don’t try to play one man ball. I also like the fact they are in a big city.”