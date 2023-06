Josh Alexander-Felton had never been to NC State before, so his official visit this past weekend was crucial.

Alexander-Felton was offered by NC State on March 8, 2023, and the Wolfpack have quickly prioritized him, with defensive line coach Charley Wiles leading the way. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder, who is the No. 51 strongside defensive end in the country in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, liked that NCSU plays the same 3-3-5 scheme that his Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High squad does. He just needed to get some one-on-one time and a look at campus and the facilities to get the essence of NC State.