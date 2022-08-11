Three-star Davin Cosby looking forward to fall visits

Cosby spoke with Rivals about the latest in his growing recruitment and his upcoming plans in the coming months.

A month ago, Davin Cosby put scouts and college coaches on notice in Rock Hill, S.C., at the 3SSB Championships. Before the first week of July, Cosby only had low and mid-major offers, and now he’s shooting up the rankings and holds double-digit high-major offers from schools all over the country.

Main programs involved: “Wake Forest, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, NC State and LSU.”

Wake Forest: “I like everything. Coach (Steve) Forbes, the way he coaches and his personality off of the court, he’s a family guy. The system that they run, it’s motion, so he allows his guards to play. When a ball screen is needed, the bigs will come set it and you can play off of a ball screen action, so there’s different ways to score in his offense.”

Alabama: “They like shooters. They put up a lot of threes and they need you to knock them down, and that’s what I do.”

Tennessee: “Same with Tennessee. I actually just got off the phone with their coach, he was telling me that they really need a shooter and feel like they’ve been losing shooters like crazy, so they’re starting back to recruiting shooters. That’s why they really want me to come."

Virginia: “It’s the hometown. Coach (Tony) Bennett, he loves defense, and I like to play defense. He was telling me about Kyle Guy and DeAndre Hunter, and having that type of role for me.”

NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts, he’s a very genuine coach. Everything that he says to me is very genuine. Also, with his guards, he lets them rock out and he plays his freshmen a lot. He trusts his freshmen.”

LSU: “Just the coaching staff. This is their first year, they haven’t even had a season at LSU yet, but just the staff and the way that they talk to me. I’ve talked to three or four members of their staff, and that’s the most out of all of the staffs. They just want me to come, and they’re very excited for when I come visit the school.”



Visit plans: “I’ve already visited Wake Forest. I’ll be taking official visits to Virginia on Aug. 26, Alabama on Sept. 3, Tennessee on Oct. 15 and LSU on Oct. 22.”

Decision timeline: “So in October, LSU is going to be my last visit. I’m just trying to evaluate everything, but I’m planning on November in the Early Signing Period.”