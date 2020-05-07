Three-star Caden Fordham talks NC State, recruitment during COVID-19
Coronavirus hasn’t slowed down the recruitment process for three-star athlete Caden Fordham of Bolles High in Jacksonville, FL.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, Fordham says he’s added an inch of height and is keeping pace with his growing frame. His interest on the recruiting trail has grown too as he received eight new offers since the lockdown started in mid-March.
Now with over 15 offers, including one from NC State in June 2019, Fordham hinted that he’s narrowed his focus down to five programs.
“A couple of the schools I’ve kind of cut off,” said Fordham. “Mainly, I’ve been talking the most to NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Louisville.”
