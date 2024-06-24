The recruitment for Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna senior cornerback Cam Strong got intense down the stretch, but he followed his instincts.

Strong has always had a good about NC State, but West Virginia and Georgia Tech made things interesting. He visited the Mountaineers on May 31-June 2, the Wolfpack on June 7-9 and Yellow Jackets on June 14-16. He didn’t see the need to visit a fourth college.