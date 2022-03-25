Three officials lining up for three-star 2023 WR Chris Lawson Jr.

FORT MILL, S.C. – The Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte was loaded with skill talent on Sunday, and receiver Chris Lawson Jr. was one of the standouts. Representing Columbia’s (S.C.) Ridge View High School, Lawson went toe-to-toe with the best of the best from the region showcasing his three-star skills. Those skills are shaping up for a potential ACC next level home.

With Andre Washington delivering the rock, the Blazers had a two-headed monster attack in the passing game with Zion Agnew and Lawson. Lawson snagged 40 passes for 673 yards with five scores carrying a 16.8 yards per reception average.

Teams along the east coast are braving the waters of the Gamecocks’ home territory with recent offers from Old Dominion, Temple, West Virginia, and NC State given to Lawson. Lawson visited the Wolfpack this offseason updating the visit.

“It was good,” Lawson said. “I talked to coach Joker (Phillips – WR) and head coach Dave Doeren. They all like me, and I like them too.”

The postseason visit to Morgantown was rewarding for Lawson.

“That was good too,” Lawson stated. “That’s when I got my offer, at their Junior Day.”

Lawson is mulling over three potential unofficial ACC visits.

“I am thinking about Clemson and UNC,” Lawson said. “I might go to Louisville too; they have offered me.”

The draw to Louisville is an easy one for Lawson.

“Their history, they are a good program, they are Power Five, and they are well recognized in college football,” Lawson stated.

Official visits may start for the South Carolina native this summer with three of the aforementioned potentially playing host to the receiver.

“I will probably take official visits to NC State, West Virginia, and Louisville,” Lawson said. “We’ll see after that.”