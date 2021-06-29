Three NC State baseball players earn All-American honors from D1 Baseball

The Wolfpack's three selections tied for the most of any team that had a player featured on D1 Baseball's All-American rosters.

Butler was previously selected to three other All-American lists. He earned second-team honors from ABCA/Rawlings and was featured on the third-team by the National College Baseball Writers Association and Baseball America.

The 6-1, 200-pounder produced four hits in 11 plate appearances over three games in the College World Series, including a two-run homer in the first inning of game one against Stanford.

Butler led the Wolfpack with a season batting average of .376. He also was the team leader in slugging percentage (.663), on-base percentage (.452) and runs batted in (53). He was one of three NC State starters to go the entire season without recording a defensive error.

The All-American selection was also the second of the offseason for Justice, who was previously honored as a second-team All-American by Perfect Game.

The junior southpaw had a season ERA of 3.77 with a 5-2 record in 59.2 innings pitched. He struck out 74 batters, had 25 walks and held opposing batters to an .188 average at the plate. His 13 saves this season were the second-most in the ACC, fourth-most in the ACC and ranked third in the program record book for most in a single season.

McDonough's D1 Baseball All-American selection was his first of the summer. The 5-10, 180-pounder ranked second on the team in multiple batting statistics, including batting average (.339), slugging percentage (.631), on-base percentage (.423), doubles (21) and runs batted in (45). He also tied catcher Luca Tresh with a team-high 15 home runs.