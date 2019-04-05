Thomas Allen knows it’s a little unique to go back to his first love, but the awkwardness of the breakup has faded over the last two years.

The Raleigh native originally signed with NC State as a member of the class of 2017, but then the Wolfpack fired head coach Mark Gottfried and hired Kevin Keatts from North Carolina Wilmington. Allen, who attended Garner (N.C.) High his first three years and then Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy his senior year, elected to get released from his national letter of intent and signed with Nebraska.