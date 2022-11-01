Clarifying it, Louisville’s defense destroyed Wake Forest in the third quarter, and NC State hosts the Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday. To Gibson’s point, he also wasn’t all that thrilled about what Virginia Tech accomplished against his defense in the third quarter in last Thursday’s 22-21 home win over the Hokies.

When NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was asked about watching the third quarter this past week, he joked, which one?

Virginia Tech’s offense couldn’t accomplish anything in the first half in scoring zero points, but scored three touchdowns and piled up 253 yards in the third quarter.

The Hokies went back to being abysmal on offense in the fourth quarter with minus-four yards, plus a five-yard penalty mixed in. Gibson praised redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson for disrupting the Virginia Tech offense in the fourth quarter.

“We got beat on three deep balls,” Gibson said. “That was the whole key to that. They had 46 yards at halftime and minus-four in the third quarter.

“We have to get it fixed and it happens sometimes. We can’t have that three times happening to us.”

NC State went with redshirt sophomore Shyheim Battle and sophomore Aydan White at cornerback, with senior Derrek Pitts relegated to special teams against Virginia Tech. Gibson is confident that Pitts will get back in the rotation at some point.

“Derrek will be fine and he’s in the rotation,” Gibson said. “We know he can make plays. He’s going to be just fine for us.”

Wake Forest went through its house of horrors against Louisville with eight turnovers and eight sacks allowed in losing 48-21. The last half of the third quarter was particularly brutal.

NC State was able to see a game plan on what could work against Wake Forest’s offense. Blitzes from players in the secondary, or serious heat up the middle to get in Hartman’s face were two major components of Louisville’s plan.

“I was watching that game live [on TV] and it was crazy,” Gibson said. “I know a kid like Sam Hartman [at quarterback], he’s a competitor and will bounce back. They [Louisville] had them all rattled for a minute. Every ball that bounced, went right to Louisville. You have to give Louisville credit. They did a great job defensively as well.”

NC State also knows the Demon Deacons have scored at least 31 points in all but the Louisville game this season, including five contests with at least 43 points.

“The big wideouts, and the [A.T.] Perry kid is obviously a really good player,” Gibson said. “Their quarterback, he’s special. I think he’s the best quarterback in our league. He’s poised, throws the deep ball really well and runs their offense.”