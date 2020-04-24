It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The latest thoughts on what lies ahead for college football next fall.

• George Mason graduate transfer Justin Kier picks a college at 6 p.m. Sunday.

• What top 30 prep basketball recruit did NC State do a Zoom call with this past week?

• A few other recruiting tidbits involving recruiting defensive backs.

And more!