It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room.

A premium subscription is needed to view the War Room. If not a member, click on the ad banner below to receive a 60-day free trial.

And more!

• Latest on three-star receiver Wesley Grimes ' decision next week.

Some nuggets included this week:

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook