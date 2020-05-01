News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 16:09:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The scoop on Josh Hall's decision to turn pro.

• What is likely to happen with other basketball roster decisions?

• The latest on four-star running back Will Shipley.

• A couple of potential in-state players to watch for looming decision.

And more!

NC State redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk has his name in the NBA Draft.
Redshirt junior forward DJ Funderburk is still deciding on the NBA Draft. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}