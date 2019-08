It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• Last minute thoughts on the season and depth chart.

• A comparison for NC State commit Davin Vann of Cary High after seeing the defensive tackle in action.

• Where some of the top high school underclassmen in the state are visiting this weekend.

• Thoughts from experts on NC State's two official visitors in basketball.

• A breakdown of the unofficial hoops visitors.

Keep in mind you will need a Rivals subscription or higher to gain access to our weekly War Room. If you would like to subscribe, click here. Be sure to use the promo code ADIDAS to save 25% and also get a store code worth $75 at adidas.com! Supplies are limited and will likely run out this weekend.