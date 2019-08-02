It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in NC State football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Keep in mind you will need a Rivals subscription or higher to gain access to our weekly War Room.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room



