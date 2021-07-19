The Wolfpacker top five
During the year, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.
Although typically a rankings of 25 players, due to the shortened recruiting board it is now at five, technically.
This week is edition No. 1 of the 2022 recruiting class.
Highlights this week:
• One player projected for NC State and another with a co-projection to the Wolfpack.
• Two relatively new names at offensive tackle.
• A tie for fifth, which means the list really includes six names.
And more.
Click here to read the top five.
To view the top five, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook