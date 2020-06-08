News More News
The Wolfpacker top 50

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top 50 list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• Seven new names.

• One prospect making a 20-plus jump into the top 15.

• Two other players making double-digit leaps.

And more.

Click here to read the top 50.

To view the top 50, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

Three-star offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil from Murphy (N.C.) High is a top NC State Wolfpack football recruiting target.
