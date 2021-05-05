 The Wolfpacker's top 25 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

The top 25 list is brought to you by JFQ Lending.

NC State Wolfpack football quarterback MJ Morris
Are the odds increasing for NC State with four-star QB MJ Morris? (Rivals.com)

This week is edition No. 1 of the 2022 recruiting class.

Highlights this week:

• One four-star rises into the top 10 while another falls (barely) out of it.

• A new four-star name makes his debut in the top 25.

• The latest information on several top prospects, including four-star quarterback MJ Morris.

And more.

