Who will start the year at quarterback for NC State?

There are three best guesses: redshirt sophomores Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary.

All three bring their own set of impressive credentials to the table. McKay is the most experienced and athletic option. Hockman was the most heavily recruited coming out of high school while Leary was the most highly ranked.

The question is phrased to ask who will begin the season there since odds are decent that multiple signal callers will have a chance throughout the campaign. The Wolfpacker staff makes its predictions now.

Subscribers can add their voices in a poll on the Wolves’ Den message board.