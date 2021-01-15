The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Starting lineup, postponement and tournaments
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In a new feature to The Wolfpacker website, the staff will tackle three questions on a weekly basis tackling several relevant subjects pertaining to NC State athletics.
Here are the three discussions for this week.
Could the postponement of Saturday's game be a blessing in disguise?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news