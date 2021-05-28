The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Kickoff times, All-ACC, Big Ten Challenge

Matt Carter

I have different perspectives on this.

As a media member, anything by 3:30 is okay, but I like noon the best because I have the rest of the day ahead of me when I am finished with my work. In my younger days, I'd appreciate the primetime kickoffs a little more, but I'm 41 now and those times push up against my bedtime too much.

As a family man, spending time during the day with my wife and daughter before going off to work makes the evening time slot more appealing.

As a fan, obviously the prime time games would be best, especially in the first half of the schedule when the temperatures are comfortable. That allows for a nice tailgate and an afternoon with family and friends.

For road games, I like an earlier kickoff because it's tough to sit around and wait all day for the kickoff.

Justin Williams

Matt mentioned that he preferred primetime kickoffs in his earlier years, which would be the proper classification for me in 2021. Maybe it's the youth, maybe it's the job, but I've quickly discovered that primetime games are my favorite.

From a media perspective, noon games come in second. Anything other than a 3:30 mid-afternoon kickoff. I think this perspective can be shared by fans too.

The logic here is that it's possible to do other things than watching/covering the game on a Saturday if it's played in the mid-afternoon. A 3:30 kickoff will eat up your day and night. A noon kickoff requires your attention during the day, and a prime time kickoff takes up the night, leaving you free to run errands, work out or do any other activity you'd like to get done on a Saturday with the rest of your day.

But night games are also great because the weather is normally more ideal and for some reason, football just looks better under the lights.

Lucky me, NC State begins its 2021 schedule with three primetime kickoffs. Take that, noon games.