Ira Schoffel, managing editor of WarChant.com on the Rivals.com network, talks Florida State with Matt Carter as NC State gets ready to travel to Tallahassee and play the Seminoles Saturday evening.

Schoffel breaks down the ups and downs of the Seminoles who have been trending in the right direction the past couple of weeks, goes over some of the weapons on offense, what to expect at quarterback for FSU and the concerns about the defense.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, click here to download it.