The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking NFL Draft and basketball roster
This weekend is the NFL Draft, and till the end of May it's "silly season" in college basketball. Those two topics of conversation are the focal point in the latest edition of The Wolfpacker Podcast.
• We make predictions on where we think NC State players will land in the NFL Draft.
• Odds on the possibility that Valparaiso center transfer Derrik Smits ends up at NC State.
• Examine the chances that four-star guard recruit Jalen Lecque and NC State junior guard Markell Johnson are in Raleigh next year or remain in the NBA Draft.
• Take a look at what a recruitment of guard Jalen Cone from Walkertown (N.C.) High could mean.
