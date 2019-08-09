The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking basketball recruiting
The action in basketball recruiting for the class of 2020 has been heating up. NC State landed its first verbal commitment for that group when forward Nick Farrar from Apex (N.C.) Friendship High picked the Wolfpack Wednesday afternoon.
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss Farrar and what's potentially next for 2020 in this basketball recruiting podcast.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook