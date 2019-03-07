NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson erupted late to finish with 17 points, but it wasn't enough in a 63-61 home loss against Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's stunning 63-61 home loss on Senior Day against Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections": • The lack of outside shooting in attacking Georgia Tech's zone defense. • How GT's post duo of junior James Banks and Moses Wright hurt the Wolfpack inside. • What the loss does to NCSU's postseason chances going into Saturday's game at Boston College.