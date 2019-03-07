Ticker
The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson erupted late to finish with 17 points, but it wasn't enough in a 63-61 home loss against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's stunning 63-61 home loss on Senior Day against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":

• The lack of outside shooting in attacking Georgia Tech's zone defense.

• How GT's post duo of junior James Banks and Moses Wright hurt the Wolfpack inside.

• What the loss does to NCSU's postseason chances going into Saturday's game at Boston College.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

