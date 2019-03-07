TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's stunning 63-61 home loss on Senior Day against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":
• The lack of outside shooting in attacking Georgia Tech's zone defense.
• How GT's post duo of junior James Banks and Moses Wright hurt the Wolfpack inside.
• What the loss does to NCSU's postseason chances going into Saturday's game at Boston College.
——
