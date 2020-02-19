C.L. Brown, who recently launched his website CLBrownHoops.com after previously working with ESPN and The Athletic, joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk NC State basketball ahead of what is a crucial week for the Wolfpack.

Among the topics discussed included:

• How to digest Markell Johnson's senior year and what can head coach Kevin Keatts do going forward?

• Breaking down the end-of-game sequence at Boston College.

• Thoughts on what it will be the minimum NC State needs to do to stay on the bubble entering the ACC Tournament.

• Which game remaining does Brown might, perhaps surprisingly to NC State fans, feel good about the Wolfpack's chances.

• Thoughts on this week's games at home against Duke and Florida State.

And more!