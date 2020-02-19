The Wolfpacker podcast from Amedeo's: Discussing Pack hoops with C.L. Brown
C.L. Brown, who recently launched his website CLBrownHoops.com after previously working with ESPN and The Athletic, joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk NC State basketball ahead of what is a crucial week for the Wolfpack.
Among the topics discussed included:
• How to digest Markell Johnson's senior year and what can head coach Kevin Keatts do going forward?
• Breaking down the end-of-game sequence at Boston College.
• Thoughts on what it will be the minimum NC State needs to do to stay on the bubble entering the ACC Tournament.
• Which game remaining does Brown might, perhaps surprisingly to NC State fans, feel good about the Wolfpack's chances.
• Thoughts on this week's games at home against Duke and Florida State.
And more!
Click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
