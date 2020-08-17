 The Wolfpacker's top 20 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
The Wolfpacker top 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A new member in the top 10 who is a defensive line target.

• A drop in one prospect who might be close to committing elsewhere.

• Two new names, one a player currently pledged to another ACC school.

And more.

Click here to read the top 20.

To view the top 20, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

NC State Wolfpack football target Zyun Reaves
East Forsyth defensive end Zyun Reaves is a top Wolfpack target. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
