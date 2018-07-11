The Wolfpacker Mailbag, part I
On Monday, we asked subscribers to submit questions on the premium message boards for The Wolfpacker mailbag. Here is part I of those answers provided by editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal.
Tangman: If you were forced to guess, who will start opposite McCloud at corner game 1?
Entering the fall I would give a slight edge to fifth-year senior Maurice Trowell, but of all the position battles on the field that one may be the most competitive. Sophomore Chris Ingram is right there in the mix, and I don’t rule out a newcomer jumping into the discussion. — MC
Wolfpacker25: Biggest surprise football and basketball commitment (a player that picked the Pack when you never thought he would).
That’s a great question. Up until about a week before his announcement I thought NC State was not going to get four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High. By the time he did decide it was not that big of a surprise, as our readers are aware.
